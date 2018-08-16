Ironwood Ridge sent a message to Southern Arizona and made it clear: the Nighthawks reload, they don't rebuild.
After losing quarterback Heath Beemiller and running back Nick Brahler, Ironwood Ridge head coach Matt Johnson's next group showed that it could be even better than last season.
Senior running back Nathan Grijalva set the tone for the Nighthawks by scoring the first touchdown of the season. After Mountain View tied the game 7-7, Ironwood Ridge outscored the Mountain Lions 35-7 and was led by wide receiver Andrew Cook, who finished the game with two touchdowns including a 73-yard bomb in the fourth quarter.
IRHS quarterback Octavio Audry-Cobos earned his first varsity start Friday night and the 6-foot-3, 208-pound junior is now off to solid start as the Nighthawks leader threw for three touchdowns. Ironwood Ridge revenged its 28-25 loss against Mountain View in 2017 and are now 1-0 after beating MVHS 42-14.
HS Tucson caught up with Audry-Cobos, Grijalva and Cook after the game, here's what they had to say.