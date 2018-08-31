Buy Now

Sahuaro lost to Sierra Vista Buena in a heartbreaker last week and with rival Sabino looking to beat the Cougars for the fourth consecutive go-around, Sahuaro answered the bell Friday night. 

The Cougars handled Sabino 34-7 behind running back Cameron Williams' two touchdowns. The game was tied 7-7 in the first quarter, but Sahuaro scored 27 unanswered points, including a 63-yard touchdown run by Abrien Painter. 

Sahuaro earned bragging rights for a year in the east-side rivalry and advanced to 2-1 on the season while Sabino falls to 0-2, its worst start since 2014. 

Sahuaro head coach Scott McKee, Williams and Painter spoke with HS Tucson following the game, here's what they had to say. 

