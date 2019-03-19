Time is running out to complete your NCAA Tournament bracket. For some, picking winners based on, well, wins isn't enough.
Welcome to Analytics 101. Digging a bit deeper into statistics can help explain why teams — we're looking at you, Gonzaga — have been so darn good this season. Certain measures confirm what fans' eyes tell them, like the fact that Zion Williamson might be college basketball's best player. Other numbers are counter-intuitive. For instance: Chase Jeter was Arizona's highest-rated player in a handful of categories, even though he missed significant time with a back injury.
Here are the advanced metrics that could help you gain an edge in your pool: