Philadelphia’s Scott Kingery inked a six-year, $24 million contract with three additional club options, a record for a player with no major-league experience. Kingery’s contract could be worth as much as $66 million.
As the Boston Red Sox look to defend its World Series title, 28 teams will open up their 2019 season on Thursday. While several former Arizona Wildcats appeared in Spring Training, only five are on MLB rosters for Opening Day. See who they are.
