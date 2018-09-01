Golden State Warriors championship coach Steve Kerr recently bought a $7.35 million home in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights area. It’s a 4,000-square-foot, three-story building that’s not far from where he will be working when the Warriors move to their new arena in the Mission Bay area of San Francisco in 2019. Kerr just completed a four-year, $25 million contract with Golden State, a sum that put him somewhere near the middle of what an average NBA coach earns. But Kerr has won three NBA titles in four years and his new contract, signed in July, is estimated to be closer to $10 million a year. Well earned.