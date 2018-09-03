Martin was arguably the state's best all-around athlete his senior year. He could have also been considered the top wide out, and his main competition was Mark Mariani, who lined up next to him and gave Southern Arizona one of its best receiving duos ever. The two combined for 1,273 yards in 1985 with Martin, an All-State selection, accounting for 550 of them. While that number might seem low, Martin actually missed five games with an injured right ankle and caught 21 of his 25 balls for 479 yards and three touchdowns in only three playoff games. As a junior, Martin was a second-team All-Southern Arizona receiver and helped the Cougars reach the state finals. Martin, who was named the 1985 Southern Arizona baseball player of the year by the Star, signed with ASU to play both baseball and football and went on to sign a pro baseball contract with the San Diego Padres organization but never made it past Double-A ball.