The 6-foot-2, 180-pound McLaughlin could be considered the best kicker and punter to come out of Southern Arizona. He was the first-team All-Southern Arizona punter as a senior in 1989 as well as the second-team kicker after he averaged 42 yards per punt and sent most of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. McLaughlin became a consensus All-American as a senior at UA when he set the UA single-season record with 23 field goals in 1994 and won the Lou Groza Award for the nation's best kicker. In the 1995 NFL Draft, McLaughlin was the only kicker drafted when the St. Louis Rams selected McLaughlin in the third round. Although he was never able to get back to his award-winning ways, he is a member of the UA football Ring of Honor.