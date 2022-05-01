Steve Patalsky, Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award

Name: Steve Patalsky

Job Title: Associate Director, Physician Practice and Operations, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant clinic

Organization: Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Education: BSN, MBA

Professional Affiliations: American Association of Critical-Care Nurses

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I have had the amazing opportunity to work in many nursing areas throughout my career, starting in PICU, then onto all of pediatrics, training to help the ED, adult ICU, dialysis and CCO, and ending up in a leadership role with the most amazing patients I have ever cared for. I started my medical career as a HUC for the pediatric oncology unit and am now grateful to serve this population again as the Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant RN Associate Director for Ambulatory Services.

Leadership has presented a fantastic challenge for me. It has given new insight towards how patients should be cared for and how I can better support nurses as they take care of those in need. I earned my Masters in Business Administration from the U of A Global Campus in 2021 to become better equipped to understand how the business world and clinical world can unite to serve our fragile yet resilient population.

I have truly been blessed throughout my career and am grateful to share this with our staff and patients every day. I feel that the impact that nursing brings to our patients holds the highest value, and leadership has allowed me to serve our amazing nursing team and give them the tools they need to make our patients successful in their journey. I am honored to work alongside some amazing staff in the clinic and enjoy sharing my nursing journey with staff and patients alike.

