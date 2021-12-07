Steven Acevedo, Tucson Police Department
Growing up on Tucson’s westside, Steven attended the University of Arizona, where he majored in Political Science and Philosophy. Following his university studies, Steven was hired by the Tucson Police Department. After completing a field training program, Steven served as a patrol officer assigned to Operations Division Midtown for 10 years. At times, he served as a field training officer.
In 2011, Steven was selected to participate in the inaugural Flinn-Brown Fellowship Academy, managed by the non-partisan Arizona Center for Civic Leadership. Working alongside other civil servants, policy experts, and university faculty, Steven explored his interest in criminal justice policy and immigration affairs at greater depth.
In 2013, Steven was selected to serve as a member of the Tucson Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Steven was promoted to the rank of Detective in 2016 and was assigned to the Night Detective Investigative Detail in the Violent Crimes Section.
In his capacity as a Detective, Steven is a member of the Adult Sexual Assault Investigative Detail, part of the Special Victims Section. Steven and his colleagues partner with the Pima County Attorney’s Office of Victim Services and the diplomatic consulates of Mexico and Guatemala, as well as YMCA’s Promotoras program.