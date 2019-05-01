School leaders are expected Thursday to discuss scheduling parameters for men’s basketball, including possibly moving to a 20-game league schedule and a nonconference scheduling standard that could involve opponents' expected strength.
“No one is just kind of sitting there saying we don’t have to tweak or change anything and just hope things improve,” Scott said.
The idea to move to 20 conference games first surfaced in early 2018, but the conference decided to keep the traditional 18-game schedule for 2019-20.
The Pac-12's coaches met during this year's Final Four.