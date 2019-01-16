Once he declared he would focus on rehabbing and preparing for the NBA Draft earlier this month, Oregon freshman Bol could have skipped town and started to prepare at some distant training facility.
But he enrolled in spring semester classes at Oregon and showed up Tuesday to watch the Ducks practice.
“He wants to be here,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “As long as he takes care of his academic responsibilities; It’s just gonna be a little tough getting around with that scooter. He just wants to be here with the guys and, heck, I want him. He’s always bouncing around, he’s always positive with the guys. I like having him around.”
Having recruited Bol heavily for Arizona — the Wildcats were believed to have an excellent shot of landing Bol when the federal investigation went public in September 2017 — Miller said Bol was a “terrific young man” whose talent and unique skills made it a tough loss.
“It would be no different than Lauri Markkanen or Deandre (Ayton) having a season-ending injury for us,” Miller said. “I mean, we don’t want that for Oregon, we don’t want that for the Pac-12 and certainly we don’t want that for Bol.”