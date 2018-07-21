Watching several NBA Summer League basketball games was excruciatingly boring, but I wanted to see if an NBA coach could get more out of Deandre Ayton than Sean Miller did at Arizona. Answer: No. Ayton doesn’t yet have the instincts to be dominant. Remember Buffalo? He’s not strong in the low post and he doesn’t always play with confidence. He tends to drift. But he’s the age of a college sophomore and he hasn’t learned how to deal with the game-after-game reality of being a target for opposing defenses. It’ll be interesting to watch him during an NBA season when he is no longer the most feared player on the court. How will he respond? Here’s an answer: The fabulous Ken Griffey Jr. hit .264 when he was Ayton’s age. It’ll take a while.