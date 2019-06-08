Of the 76 players on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot released last week, none were from Arizona. The next ex-Wildcat to be nominated, given time for the Southern Arizona Chapter of the National Football Foundation to properly go through the process that got Ricky Hunley, Chuck Cecil, Tedy Bruschi and Rob Waldrop elected, is almost sure to be cornerback Antoine Cason. It might’ve been 1990 All-America cornerback Darryll Lewis, the Jim Thorpe Award winner, but Lewis has experienced significant off-field troubles since leaving the NFL and that is calculated in the nomination process.