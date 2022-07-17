Still time to donate to help us pay for kids’ summer camps

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 909 donations totaling $147,801, or 66% of our goal.

From Kristen Garcia-Hernandez, chief executive officer, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona: “We had a COVID instance at camp, so we had to close camp for two weeks and rescheduled additional sessions for July in order to serve our campers. The unfortunate reality of COVID … thankfully not a significant amount of cases and mostly amongst staff, no one greatly ill. We are grateful.’’

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.

