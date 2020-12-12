Stock up on fictional reads for 2021

2020 has proven to be a good year for staying home. It seems 2021 will be, too, so why not include some books on your holiday wish list?
If you enjoy fiction, here are some recommended reads from the Tucson Festival of Books:
- “Tsarina” by Ellen Alpsten: This historical novel features Catherine I and Imperial Russia, and puts a human face on a powerful, ambitious and misunderstood woman. — Jody Hardy
- “The Lies You Told” by Harriet Tyce: In this psychological thriller, an attorney and recently divorced mother is befriended by another mom. But does this new friendship come with strings that will impact the lawyer’s high-profile case? — Chris Burk
- “The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson: The latest from a former Hugo Award winner, this science fiction entry provides a gutsy, humane view of a near-future earth. It’s a must-read for those worried about the future of our planet. — Gwen Harvey
- “Written in the Stars” by Alexandria Bellefleur: Looking for romance? This recent release reimagines “Pride and Prejudice” in modern-day Seattle. It features a staid actuary and a not-so-staid astrologer. — Jessica Pryde
- “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam – A finalist for this year’s National Book Award, this is the tale of two families who are forced together for a long, dark weekend. Set on Long Island, it hits close enough to home to get your attention. — Lynn Wiese-Sneyd
- “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce: A struggling spinster schoolteacher in postwar Britain embarks on an epic journey to the South Pacific in search of a mythical golden beetle. She is followed on this entertaining adventure by more than a little drama. — Jessica Braithwaite
- “Eddie’s Boy” by Thomas Perry: The hired assassin from Perry’s first Edgar-winning novel returns when contract killers track him to England and make an attempt on his life after he has retired. — Chris Burk
“Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse: Roanhorse was the 2018 recipient of Astounding Award for Best New Writer in Science Fiction, and the Native American is back with a tale of celestial prophecies, political intrigue, and forbidden magic. — Gwen Harvey
