To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2019 @ 8:39 pm
Cornell transfer Stone Gettings watches his new team, Arizona, take their final warm up drills before the Wildcats tip-off against Colorado in their Pac-12 season opener at McKale Center, Thursday, January 3, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Position: Power forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6-9
Weight: 235 pounds
Status: On scholarship