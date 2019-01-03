Stone Gettings was the latest addition to the Arizona roster heading into the season as the Cornell power forward announced his decision to join the Wildcats in July, but would stay in the Ivy League to finish up his degree. The 6-foot-8-inch Gettings graduated from Cornell in December and was medically cleared to join the team right after the new year.
While Gettings is technically eligible to play for Arizona as a graduate transfer, it’s unlikely he’ll play at this point in the season. Gettings will practice and travel with the Wildcats during Pac-12 play. He was on the sideline wearing a gray Arizona jumpsuit and absorbed his first game at McKale Center on Thursday.
“We’re excited about being able to add him to what we do,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said earlier this week. “He’s a very skilled player. He can shoot the ball. Initially here, I think he’ll establish right away that he doesn’t take a back seat to really anybody on our team when it comes to shooting.
“He also loves the game. It’s fun to coach guys who love the game because they’re always working and they’re always trying to get better, and I think Stone is that type of kid.”
A native of Malibu, California, Gettings played at Loyola High School in Los Angeles and was teammates with former UA point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright.