Stop the bite: Mosquito prevention in your Tucson garden

Devices such as ultraviolet bug zappers, ultrasonic repellents, and mosquito traps are not effective, and can kill lots of beneficial insects , so don’t waste money on those. For some more local information on mosquito control, check out the City of Tucson’s site .

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!