Carolina Flores’ child was not yet a month old when she first heard of COVID-19 back in March 2020.
She had no idea, of course, what the pandemic would do to her life, and the strength she would need to reach March 2021.
Hardship started before Leonardo, her first, arrived on Feb. 25: Her relationship with the baby’s father ended shortly before the baby was born.
A nurse at Tucson Medical Center recognized Flores could use some extra support and so she urged the young mother to sign up for Healthy Families Arizona.
By its most simple definition, the program links new parents or caregivers with a caseworker who supports the family and provides education about child development.
Flores hesitated, but after a couple of hard weeks home alone with a newborn -- and with news of the pandemic beginning to dominate the news -- Flores called.
She said the decision saved her.
“If not for them, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said. “It’s been such a blessing. So many things happened this last year and they were there.”
Usually, caseworkers visit with parents or caregivers in person but this year they have relied on phone calls or, less often, videos.
“They helped me understand his development,” she said. “I had no idea what age they were supposed to do anything.”
Flores got at-home work monitoring the content of videos, a job that starts at 2 a.m.
“She was really understanding and gave me tips to help me be there for my baby through those difficult hours,” she said.
She counted on visits from the baby’s father, and help from her paternal grandmother and her mother when it was safe to do so.
Her mom spots her for a couple of hours each day so she can nap.
In May, her dad’s mom died of COVID-19.
By the fall, as her job took hold, she lost her Medicaid benefits and food stamps.
Maria XX helped her figure out her bills, where to get extra food.
“They got me hooked up to a bunch of resources where they could help me,” she said.
In mid-December, Flores’ maternal grandmother died of COVID-19 and her mother left for Mexico to help her brother settle up their mother’s affairs.
Then, on Dec. 18, she woke up with a fever and so did the baby.
“We’d seen his dad two days before we started feeling really bad,” she said.
She called him and found out he was also sick.
The COVID tests came back positive and Flores and her baby spent his first Christmas alone.
“Maria dropped food on our porch for Christmas dinner,” Flores said. “She dropped off diapers.”
She’s starting to feel more optimistic as more people get vaccinated but for now she sticks close to home.
“Healthy Families is the best thing that could have happened to me this year,” she said.