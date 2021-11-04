A 911 call from a migrant in distress in July 2020 sent Border Patrol agents into the desert on the vast Tohono O'odham Nation reservation. There, they found the caller near Highway 86. But that day's search was not over.
Another man needed help to the south, the caller told the agents.
Agents relayed the information to an Air National Guard helicopter pilot, who spotted Jose Antonio Guillermo, a Mexican citizen, lying face down under a palo verde tree about half a mile away. The pilot guided Border Patrol paramedics to Guillermo, but when they found him he was gasping for air, a tribal police report says.
An agent poured ice water onto Guillermo's face to try to cool him down and then ran to his truck to get a heart monitor. Guillermo's heart rate was dissipating and he no longer had a pulse. Two more Border Patrol paramedics arrived and over the next 25 minutes they performed CPR, consulted a doctor, and injected him with epinephrine and atropine.
Despite their best efforts, they had arrived too late and Guillermo died, just a week after he turned 23.
Calls for help also come from migrants stranded in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson, where trails rise up steep mountainsides and criss-cross ridges, as well as from migrants lost in desolate areas dozens of miles from the nearest signs of civilization. Calls also come from family members desperate to know what happened to loved ones who went missing after crossing the border.
Those calls spur Border Patrol agents and sheriff's deputies to hustle down remote roads or fly helicopters along mountainsides. The calls also spur humanitarian aid volunteers from groups like Tucson-based No More Deaths to coordinate between family members and first-responders, incident reports from local law enforcement agencies show.
Some calls come before medical help is needed, but others come just minutes before the caller or their companions succumb to heat and dehydration.
In other instances, rescue efforts simply arrived too late, leading to situations where a faster response could have saved lives.
The wilderness is vast and would-be rescuers often work off of very little information about where distress calls come from.
Huge areas of the desert west of Tucson do not have cell phone coverage, making calls for help impossible.
The de facto situation is the Border Patrol has dual-roles as the main enforcer of immigration laws and the main responder to migrants in distress. At the same time, search-and-rescue efforts technically are the responsibility of county officials, not the Border Patrol.
Humanitarian aid volunteers see saving migrants as their top priority, but they do not have the authority to take effective action. Instead, their efforts are hemmed in by federal agencies.
The rescue efforts unfold across 20 jurisdictions that include local sheriff's departments, U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers, National Park rangers, and the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department. When calls come from areas that could be in multiple jurisdictions, 911 dispatchers have to figure out where to refer the call.
Even with trained paramedics, medical equipment and the help of helicopters, attempts to rescue migrants in distress still may end in tragedy.
The guide who smuggled Suyapa Chacón across the border said they would make it through the desert in three days.
"But when it came time, it wasn't three days. It took us eight, nine days," Chacón, a 29-year-old woman from Honduras, said in late July after the Border Patrol sent her and her 11-year-old son back to Nogales, Sonora.
They walked "sometimes all day, sometimes all night," she said inside the Kino Border Initiative shelter, a Jesuit ministry for migrants in Nogales, Sonora.
"At one point, we ended up without any food, any water," Chacón said. "Our shoes broke underneath and we couldn't walk, we couldn't keep going, but we had to keep battling because we had to get there."
"There were moments when I didn't think I would make it. I could feel that my heart was beating fast, I felt like I couldn't continue, but I had to arrive for my children," said Chacón, adding she "wanted something better for them."
She said she didn't know where she crossed the border, but recognized the names of several towns in Mexico west of Nogales.
Navigating unfamiliar territory, running out of food and water, and struggling to continue walking come up frequently in conversations with migrants, as well as in audio recordings of 911 calls to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
"I need help. My friend is dying. Hurry! Hurry!," one man said in a call from the Altar Valley north of Sasabe. "He's not drinking water anymore."
"Please, help. I'm alone. They left me," a man said through tears in a call from east of Arivaca.
"My chest hurts, my heart," the man said when the 911 dispatcher asked him if he was injured.
"We're lost in the desert. Can you help us? I can't take it anymore," a man said in a call from the Three Points area.
"I don't have anything left to eat. I don't have any water. I feel like I'm going to pass out," a woman said in a call that pinged off a cell phone tower near Green Valley.
In the case of Jeremias Soto Velazquez, the last place he was seen alive was near a water tank somewhere south of Little Tucson on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation.
Soto crossed the border with a group of migrants in May 2020, but he grew ill and eventually became unconscious. The group left him on the west side of the Baboquivari Mountains. A family member of Soto called a hotline run by No More Deaths, who then called the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, says an incident report from the tribal police.
But the Tohono O'odham police were busy searching for another missing person elsewhere on the reservation. The next day, Soto's father (how did he know? was he with the group?) told No More Deaths volunteers that Soto was left by a water tank or well, but he didn't have Soto's precise location. Again, the police department did not have any resources available. It wasn't until three days after Soto went missing that those resources became available and police searched for Soto, but couldn't find him.
The search effort was given a boost after a man in Soto's group returned to where they had left him and brought him water. The man logged the GPS coordinates for Soto's location and passed them to Border Patrol agents when they picked him up hours later. Using those coordinates, a police officer found Soto's body.
The lack of resources in the search effort for Soto is one of numerous and varied challenges to rescuing migrants in distress in Southern Arizona, the Arizona Daily Star found by analyzing incident reports from local sheriff's departments, audio recordings of 911 calls, and data from medical examiners in Pima and Yuma counties.
(which points about rescue difficulties do the next two anecdotes make?) On Aug. 23, 2020, an unidentified man in Mexico called the Border Patrol and said a migrant may have died along the San Pedro River. When agents searched the area, just a few hundred yards from the nearest house, they found Javier de Jesus Cortez, a migrant from Mexico. An agent tried to wake him by shaking his shoulder, but Cortez already had died, an incident report from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says.
Three migrants had stayed nearby and told the agent that Cortez was feeling unwell before crossing the border. He collapsed about one half-mile north of the border. They tried to keep him hydrated, but eventually called 911. An autopsy showed he died from heat exposure. He was carrying a wallet with 50 pesos, two religious cards, a cell phone, and a rosary.
In September 2020, two men walked for six days, taking caffeine pills for stamina. On Sept. 6, Border Patrol agents responded to a distress call from one of the men in a remote area of the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation, a tribal police report says. But they arrived too late. Carlos Aguilar Arreola, a migrant from Michoacan, Mexico, had died. His traveling companion said Aguilar took two caffeine pills earlier that day and started feeling sick.
In other instances, rescue efforts get tangled up in jurisdictional confusion that costs precious minutes.
On May 6, 2021, two cousins crossed the border southwest of Tucson. They made it all the way to an area west of Marana, but one started to feel sick and the other called 911, according to an incident report from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Pima and Pinal counties, along with officers from the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, tried to figure out who had jurisdiction.
A half hour went by and one cousin called 911 again to say the other had stopped breathing. A short time later, BORSTAR agents arrived and tried to treat the cousin, but he had died.
Attempts to find a migrant in distress can prove fruitless when would-be rescuers can't find the migrant in distress, leading ranchers, Border Patrol agents, humanitarian aid volunteers, and others to make macabre discoveries every month of migrants who died long ago.
The speed and effectiveness of rescues have become even more important over the last two years as more migrants were found within a day of their deaths.
Just in June, the remains of 16 migrants were found within 24 hours of their deaths, the highest monthly total in at least a decade and more than all such deaths reported in 2019. Another 13 remains were found within one week, also the highest monthly total in at least a decade.
During a record-breaking series of 100-degree days in June, four brothers showed up at the Pima County Sheriff's Department to ask about their brother-in-law. He had gone missing after crossing the border through the desert southwest of Tucson.
Their brother-in-law, Carlos Arevalo Gonzalez, crossed the border on June 12 near Sasabe. Border Patrol agents caught the group two days later south of Three Points, about 30 miles southwest of Tucson, but by that time a woman in the group had died, a sheriff's deputy wrote in an incident report.
The Mexican Consulate had informed the brothers that the woman who died, Berta Ladios, was in the group that crossed the border with their brother-in-law. One of the migrants in the group contacted the brothers and told them Arevalo was not doing well after they left Ladios behind when she died. Soon after, the group left Arevalo.
Deputies searched for Arevalo, but couldn't find him. One of the brothers told a deputy that he and volunteers with the Tucson-based humanitarian organization No More Deaths would search the next day. They followed birds to Arevalo's body, about 30 miles north of the border.
Ladios and Arevalo were among 52 migrants whose remains were found in Southern Arizona in June, the highest monthly total since July 2010, according to data from medical examiners in Pima and Yuma counties and Humane Borders.
Calling for help
The message to migrants from officials gathered this spring for the annual border safety event was clear: Call 911 if you need help. Don't waste precious phone battery calling your family or anyone else.
Inside a hangar filled with airplanes and helicopters at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, officials from the Border Patrol, Mexican consulate, and Guatemalan consulate took turns driving home the message, meant to take advantage of the fact that many migrants carry cell phones when they cross the border.
Chief Deputy Sabri Dikman, who took over as head of the Tucson Sector this summer, urged migrants not to cross the border illegally, saying "Don't do it. The desert is vast and treacherous."
"To find a person whose only location information is 'I've been walking for five days,' can be nearly impossible," Dikman said. "Even with our best resources, the task can take days."
For migrants who carry a cell phone, he urged them to call 911, saying "this is your single best chance for being rescued."
"If you call anyone else, you're wasting your battery. That cell phone battery is your life. Call 911," Dikman said.
Ideally, cell phones would give migrants a way to call for help and allow rescuers to locate them using cell phone towers. In a positive development for rescue efforts, 911 is now the emergency number in the Mexican state of Sonora, just south of Arizona.
Yet, at the medical examiner's office in Tucson, many of the bags containing property recovered at the scene of a death include at least one cell phone. Incident reports from local law enforcement agencies often mention finding cell phones and solar battery chargers next to migrants who died in the desert.
While Border Patrol agents, local law enforcement, and humanitarian volunteers can respond to hundreds of 911 calls every year, those efforts face an obstacle that no amount of individual effort can overcome: They can't respond to distress calls that are never made.
Huge areas of the desert west of Tucson either do not have cell coverage of any kind or the coverage is spotty and unreliable, according to coverage maps from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission as of June 2020. The largest coverage hole is in and around the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, one of the deadliest areas for migrants in Southern Arizona. Smaller holes dot the mountain ranges that run north-south across the border.
Since the start of 2021, the remains of 48 migrants were found in those areas. Another 66 remains were found in those areas in 2020, the Star found by comparing data on migrant deaths with cell phone coverage maps from the FCC. The remains of 510 migrants were found in those areas since 2000.
Even more people likely died in areas without cell coverage, given that cell coverage expanded over the years and deaths in past years had a higher chance of being discovered in areas without coverage.
The lack of cell coverage in those areas permeates rescue efforts.
Nearly all the 911 calls reviewed by the Star came from the area between Nogales and the eastern portion of the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation. The only calls from the Cabeza Prieta area, or anywhere west of the reservation, came from humanitarians, ranchers or wildlife officials reporting the discovery of human remains, rather than migrants calling for help.
The limits created by the lack of cell coverage are clearly visible inside an office on Swan Road that the Border Patrol uses as its nerve center for rescuing migrants.
A massive 30-foot-long screen dominates one wall of the office, while agents sit in rows of cubicles with phones pressed to their ears. The screen shows a map of Southern Arizona, similar to the topographical maps offered by Google Maps, with icons showing where distress calls came from and how far agents are from arriving at the migrant's location.
The map showed three red icons of telephones on June 18, indicating three distress calls from migrants in the Baboquivari Mountains. Icons for Border Patrol agents slowly moved across the screen toward them.
The area from the New Mexico state line to the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation was abuzz with icons showing migrants, agents, aircraft, and other Border Patrol assets. But much of the desert west of Ajo showed no activity at all.
The Border Patrol now has an integrated system to relay information about migrants in distress between the Tucson headquarters and agents on the ground and in the air, which Agent Ryan Riccucci, who leads the rescue efforts from the office, said has allowed them to respond to twice as many distress calls.
The lack of cell coverage west of Ajo is a fact that Riccucci must work around. Simply put: "People can't call for help out in that area," he said.
Even for migrants who are in areas with cell phone reception, the ability to make a call does not guarantee a rescue.
Migrants at a shelter in Nogales, Sonora said smugglers told them not to turn on their phones because the Border Patrol would be able to track the signal; or that they bought a phone to be able to make calls, but the signal was unreliable.
Calls to the 911 dispatch center at the Pima County Sheriff's Department often were dropped repeatedly, the Star found after reviewing roughly 150 calls the sheriff's department transferred to the Border Patrol since September 2020.Small measures
Local aid groups and the Border Patrol push forward small-scale measures on their own initiative, as they have done for two decades.
The Border Patrol has increased its rescue efforts over the years, although officials are quick to say the agency's primary goal is border security, not rescuing migrants.
"Our primary mission is border security, but we are a link in the emergency management system," Riccucci said. When agents get a distress call from a 911 dispatch center, "at that moment the border security mission stops and it becomes purely humanitarian," Riccucci said.
The Border Patrol set up dozens of rescue beacons, which have a blue light to make them visible at night. Migrants in distress can push a button on the beacon to alert the Border Patrol that they need help. The Border Patrol also operates more than 30 rescue beacons that migrants can activate to signal they are in distress, along with a half-dozen satellite phones placed in the desert, akin to roadside assistance phones, and 30 placards migrants can use as reference points when calling 911.
The Tucson Sector's 3,600 agents now include 23 paramedics, 53 BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue) agents, who are specially trained in search and rescue, and more than 230 agents trained as emergency medical technicians.
Rescuing migrants is the top priority for a network of humanitarian groups that sprang up in Southern Arizona since the early 2000s.
The desert in Southern Arizona is now dotted with blue water barrels, maintained by Tucson-based Humane Borders, and small caches of water jugs and food placed on migrant trails by volunteers with No More Deaths, which also runs a camp for migrants in need of medical care near Arivaca, much to the aggravation of Border Patrol officials.
Groups such as Border Angels, Aguilas del Desierto (Eagles of the Desert), Armadillos Busqueda and Rescate (Armadillos Search and Rescue), and Battalion Search and Rescue all search for remains in the desert.
La Coalicion de Derechos Humanos (The Coalition of Human Rights) established a crisis call center to help families find lost loved ones. The Border Patrol runs a similar operation to find missing migrants by coordinating family members, consulates, and law enforcement agencies.
Those efforts unfold within tight boundaries built up over the years by federal officials in Arizona.
The Border Patrol and the U.S. Attorney's Office repeatedly cracked down on humanitarian efforts they viewed as crossing the line between helping migrants and aiding human smuggling.
As far back as the 1980s, federal authorities arrested members of the Sanctuary Movement on human-smuggling charges after they offered shelter at churches in Tucson to refugees from Central America.
In the 2000s, as volunteer humanitarian efforts spread into the desert, a federal judge ruled that volunteers could not legally transport migrants in distress to hospitals in Tucson.
In recent years, Border Patrol agents entered a No More Deaths camp near Arivaca without permission several times after surrounding the camp, which provides medical care to migrants, with agents and trucks.
Even leaving food and water on migrant trails could be a criminal offense. Fish and Wildlife officials changed regulations on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in the summer of 2017 to prohibit leaving food and water on the refuge. Nine No More Deaths volunteers faced federal misdemeanor charges when they disregarded that rule change, citing a humanitarian imperative to help migrants in distress.
The remains of more than 160 migrants were found on the Cabeza Prieta refuge since the summer of 2017.
In 2018, No More Deaths volunteer Scott Warren faced felony human-smuggling charges after he let a pair of migrants spend two nights at a No More Deaths aid station in Ajo.
One of the few local efforts that is free of federal pressure is the record-keeping at the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, which has become the gold standard along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Pima County medical examiner is not required by law to document the deaths of migrants, its director Dr. Greg Hess said.
"There isn't anything that requires one to keep track of this group separately from all the other remains that are reported to you," Hess said. "Legally, the only thing the law says one must do with unidentified remains is report it to the medical examiner's office. That's it."
But over the course of 20 years, the medical examiner's office has built the capacity to quickly and accurately document migrant deaths, he said. That effort is guided by the public's interest in migrant deaths, similar to the public's interest in deaths resulting from drug overdoses, suicides, firearms, and other causes.
"We try to keep as much detailed, objective information as we can to respond to people's needs to learn about those different types of deaths," Hess said.
In contrast to the detailed public database Humane Borders built from information shared by Pima County's Medical Examiner, when the Star asked Yuma County officials for basic information about migrant deaths, officials had to gather that information, seemingly for the first time and with less detail than the information readily available from Pima County.
Over the past six months, Yuma County officials streamlined their record-keeping related to migrant deaths and quickly responded to monthly records requests from the Star.
Difficult days
Nadia’s sister Esthela disappeared in 2006 while crossing the border in Arizona "searching for the American Dream," according to a video testimonial Nadia provided in 2018 to the Colibri Center for Human Rights, a nonprofit in Tucson that helps identify migrants' remains and their families to find closure.
“She wanted to give her son a better future. School, clothes, food, everything that was very difficult, and is still difficult, to get in Mexico,” Nadia said. “She was an ambitious woman. She didn’t want to settle for how things were. She wanted to fight for more."
"I don’t know exactly how far Esthela walked. They think it was three days and that those days were very difficult for her, that it was terribly hot and perhaps Esthela wasn’t in the best health to walk,” Nadia said.
“I imagine that Esthela had to have suffered from thirst," Nadia said as her voice choked up and she wiped tears from her eyes. "Sometimes, I think about that and it, that idea, thinking about that, that Esthela died thirsty, it tortures me, it hurts me.”
"Esthela had to have been aware that she wasn’t going to make it across the border or that she wasn’t going to survive," Nadia said. "How must my sister have felt in those moments?”
“I often tell my nephew Emiliano, I tell him, ‘Your mom gave her life for you, because she loved you.’ And I think, if my sister lost her life crossing the border it’s so that her son could be a successful man and could have a chance.”
“We didn’t come here to do bad things. We came because we want our kids to get ahead, for school, because there are more opportunities here to work,” Nadia said.
“And, I don’t know, I think that telling my sister’s story can help so that someone analyzes that, that perhaps there are laws that are too unjust and aren’t giving people a chance," Nadia said.