BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Polar Bear Ball — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Storytime, treats, activity surprise and Polar G. Bear will make an appearance. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 27. 594-5200.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs in a low-stress environment. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.