BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun, friends, conversation and discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 4. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Designed for babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to therapy dogs in a low-stress environment. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Friends of the Pima County Library Holiday Book Sale — Friends of the Library Building, 2230 N. Country Club Road. Featuring Holiday books and gifts. Proceeds will benefit county-wide public library programs. 8 a.m.-noon. Dec. 7-10. 795-3763. pimafriends.com.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Christmas Craft Fair and Book Sale — St. Cyril Church, Dougherty Hall, 4725 E. Pima St. Hand crafted items, homemade jellies, baked goods and used books. All proceeds benefit St. Cyril Parish. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8. 795-1633.
Winter Author Fair — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Meet local authors from all around Southern Arizona. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
New Local Christian Author Book Signing Event — Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 7325 N. LaCholla Blvd. "Reflections of my Heart through Jesus Christ our only hope" by Ruthann Bond. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 8. 742-6402.