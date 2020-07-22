Based on the Arizona Daily Star’s year-long investigation into Arizona’s foster care system, Cycles is a documentary play created in partnership with StoryWorks — a theater project that transforms investigative journalism into performances for the stage.
Cycles follows the lives of an unlikely pair of teens who bond at Pima County’s juvenile detention facility and support each other as they struggle to navigate the state’s system.
As with all StoryWorks productions, the characters are based on real sources from the Star's foster care project and no names have been changed.
The performance is presented in two acts. The first act is a livestream play and the second act is a community conversation that immediately follows. During this conversation, the audience has the opportunity to ask questions of the reporters who investigated the story, juvenile care professionals and the creative team.
This event is free and open to the public. If you haven't already, you can register for a free ticket and a link to the performance here.
World premier of Cycles
When: Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Where: YouTube Live stream, link to follow
Tickets: Event is free to attend. Register for a ticket here
Featuring:
Lilianna Espinoza, Katie McFadzen, Natalia Storie, Sara Gonzalez and Stacey Poseyone
Supporting Partners:
Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, USC Annenberg/Center for Health Journalism, ProPublica and The Solutions Journalism Network
About StoryWorks:
StoryWorks is a documentary theater project that engages artists with journalists throughout the process to create original plays that reveal emotional, as well as factual truths of investigative reporting. The intention of StoryWorks is not to re-create the reporting on stage but to transform it into a theatrical work of art. Since launching this national project in 2013, StoryWorks has developed twelve new plays with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, HuffPost, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Kansas City Star, NJTV, KCPT, The Arizona Daily Star and Mississippi Today.
About the director:
Jennifer Welch is a documentary artist and creator of StoryWorks, a groundbreaking documentary theater company that transforms investigative journalism into theater and audio dramas. Since launching StoryWorks in 2013, Welch has developed plays with Reveal and The Center for Investigative Reporting, HuffPost, The Kansas City Star, NJTV, KCPT, the Arizona Daily Star and Mississippi Today. Each play has reached a different region of the country and helped to drive social change by exposing America’s structural inequality and the costs of human injustice. In doing so, her work reveals not only the factual truths, which are verified by deep investigative reporting but the emotional revelations that theater conveys. She is also a contributing producer for “Reveal,” the Peabody Award-winning public radio show and podcast from CIR and PRX. Welch is a 2017 recipient of the Midwest Innocence Project’s Sean O’Brien Freedom Award and was named a 2019 Preserver of Mississippi Culture by the Mississippi Humanities Council. She is based in San Francisco, California and Clarksdale, Mississippi.
About the Playwright:
Milta Ortiz is a theater maker and writer from the Bay Area, who now calls Tucson home. She mostly works as a playwright, sometimes as poet, performer, director, or writer. Currently she’s working on a play about twins raised on different sides of the border, commissioned by Pima Community College, and a memoir with spoken word poetry about growing up Salvi. Recently, she directed The Sun Serpent at Pima Community College. Her play Judge Torres premiered to a sold out run at Milagro Theater in January 2019, and continued on to a college national tour. She received NEA and NALAC grants to develop and produce her play, Sanctuary, which premiered to a sold out run at Borderlands Theater in September 2018. She devised, wrote and directed Solving for X for the Working Classroom (2016-17.) Her play, Más, was produced at Su Teatro (March 2017,) and co-produced by Laney College (March, 2016) and Ubuntu Theater Project (May 2016.) Más premiered to a sold out run at Borderlands Theater (September 2015) and was nominated for a Steinberg-ATCA Award, toured Arizona Universities (in 2016/17) and was produced at San Diego State University (November 2018.) Más was developed at Borderlands Theater through an NNPN residency, NALAC and TPAC grants, and produced thanks to NEA funding. Other produced plays include the 21st, 20th, 19th, and 18th annual, A Tucson Pastorela, Sonoran Shadows, Disengaged, Fleeing Blue and solo play Scatter My Red Underwear. Milta teaches theater at Pima Community College. She earned an M.F.A. from Northwestern University’s Writing for the Screen and Stage program, and a Creative Writing B.A. from San Francisco State University. She is associate artistic director at Borderlands Theater and mom to a creative first grader.
Arizona Daily Star Reporters:
Patty Machelor covers issues pertaining to children and families as well as people living with disabilities. She previously reported on court cases, with an emphasis on juvenile court. She has worked for the Arizona Daily Star since 2001.
Emily Bregel is a Baltimore native who has worked for 11 years as a reporter for daily newspapers in Tucson and Chattanooga, Tenn. She is currently living in Sonora, Mexico, where she works as a freelance reporter, English teacher and occasional organic farmer.
Perla Trevizo is a reporter for ProPublica in Texas. She previously was a member of the Arizona Daily's Star investigative team, focusing on border and immigration. She is the recipient of the Dori J. Maynard Award for Diversity in Journalism, French-American Foundation Immigration Journalism Award, and a national Edward R. Murrow for a story done in collaboration with Arizona Public Media. She has also been a Livingston and Peabody award finalist.
Sarah Garrecht Gassen is the Opinion Editor and a columnist at the Arizona Daily Star and directs the Star's Apprentice and Internship program. She teaches at the University of Arizona School of Journalism and regularly appears on public affairs radio and television. Sarah earned her master’s degree in journalism in 2010 from the UA with a focus on disability as a newsroom diversity issue. She’s worked with the New York Times Student Journalism Institute, advised high school instructors on opinion writing and blended journalism with youth development through work with a non-profit youth writing program.
Producing Partner:
Borderlands Theater is a professional theater company recognized nationally and internationally for the development and production of theater and educational programs that reflect the diverse voices of the U.S./ Mexico border region. Although focusing on the Latino/Chicano/Mexicano voice as the core voice to nurture and support, Borderlands works interactively with all voices of the region. The “border,” both as a physical and social landscape, is a metaphor for Borderlands’ work. The metaphor allows, invites and even demands, both a regional and an international understanding of what it represents. Border people, in the best sense of the word, are citizens of the world.
