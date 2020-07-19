How do you overcome during adversity?
Strengthen yourself in the Lord as David did (1 Samuel 30:6). David knew the importance of waiting patiently upon the Lord. Look at his bold declaration.
Wait on the Lord; Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the Lord! Psalm 27:14 NKJV
David wrote Psalm 27 when pursued by enemies. Despite trial, David knew he could confidently wait on the Lord for help.
David reaffirms his calm resolve to trust God patiently in Psalm 62:5-6:
My soul, wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved. NKJV
Psalm 27:14 and 62:5 both describe waiting. The English word wait is translated from the Hebrew word qâvâh. It means to wait, to look patiently for, and to bind together by twisting.
As David learned, the writer of Hebrews explains that as we develop the practice of waiting upon God through patient endurance, we receive His promises:
“… and by practice of patient endurance and waiting are (now) inheriting the promises.” (Heb. 6:12 AMPC)
Patient endurance develops through a daily and consistent walk with Jesus. Patience undergirds faith; as we wait on the Lord, patience grows by the Holy Spirit.
Perhaps the most interesting interpretation of this word qâvâh is that of “binding together by twisting.”
Qâvâh can be illustrated by trees whose trunks grow up from the same roots but are twisted together or intertwined (like a rubber tree).
When we wait upon the Lord, we are binding ourselves to Him. We are twisting ourselves around His character, nature, and promises — much like the tree whose trunks are twisted and bound together in an inseparable fashion.
In Isaiah 40:31 we see qâvâh used once again. The Amplified Bible Classic reads:
He gives power (koah) to the faint and weary and to him who has no might. He increases strength (causing it to multiply and making it to abound). Even youths shall faint and be weary, and (selected) young men shall feebly stumble and fall exhausted; But those who wait (qâvâh) for the Lord (who expect, look for, and hope in Him) shall change and renew their strength and power; they shall lift their wings and mount up (close to God) as eagles (mount up to the sun); they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint or become tired. Isa. 40:29-31 AMPC
The word power in Isaiah 40:29 comes from the Hebrew word (koah), which means divine power, ability, substance, wealth or divine strength to lay hold of something that is beyond our strength to lay hold of.
Even mature Christians become tired and weary after fighting the good fight of faith; but those who wait upon the Lord, are strengthened by His divine strength.
Something happens in our inner person when we bind ourselves to the Lord through the process of waiting upon Him. There is a renewing and strengthening taking place.
We become more like Jesus by the power of the Holy Spirit. We begin to function out of His nature, out of His power, and out of His faith. We are renewed and strengthened.
“Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the Lord!” (Psalm 27:14)—for He is good!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!