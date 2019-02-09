Riley Matulewic, UA senior and student director for the Zona Zoo, is a Tucson native and has been attending Arizona games since the week after she was born. Matulewic says she’s seen a dip in student attendance because of “the drama” within the program.
“It definitely hasn’t been as high as in year’s past,” Matulewic said.
She emphasized the student’s support for the program and their “love for Coach Miller.” How does she adjust to students not coming to McKale Center? Matulewic sets up tailgates outside the arena and changes up prize giveaways.
Zona Zoo isn’t free, but college students love free stuff, even if it means watching Arizona lose to Washington State.