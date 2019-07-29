JB Brown says he’s been studying @AaronDonald97’s film after transitioning to defensive tackle. “You know what he does. A 20-sack season so I had a lot to watch.” pic.twitter.com/jUWYLCV1eZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 30, 2019
JB Brown says he’s been studying @AaronDonald97’s film after transitioning to defensive tackle. “You know what he does. A 20-sack season so I had a lot to watch.” pic.twitter.com/jUWYLCV1eZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) July 30, 2019
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.