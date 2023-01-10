Gangster Dillinger fought, kicked, screamed to avoid extradition from Tucson

If you go: Dillinger Days

A fire that broke out at Hotel Congress in 1934 led to the capture of the infamous Dillinger gang.

Each year, the hotel puts on Dillinger Days with reenactments of the capture, vintage cars and live music.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. There will also be a Dillinger Speakeasy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Dillinger Days are free to attend; the speakeasy is $15.

Visit the event page for more information.