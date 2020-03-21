With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.
Subscription ask for newsletters
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
- Updated
Even without a stay-at-home directive, the governor and his health director say that's still their advice, albeit one without enforcement.
- Updated
Doug Couchman, 53, who has tested positive for COVID-19, worries his experience shows more people here might have the virus than has been reported.
- Updated
The Tucson City of Gastronomy compiled this list of resources.
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey to also order closure of all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Christian Dawkins, in HBO doc: 'You can't separate' UA coach Sean Miller from Book Richardson's actions
- Updated
"The Scheme," set to debut March 29, plays new audiotapes of conversations between Sean Miller and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.
- Updated
Much of the meal distribution will begin next Monday, March 23, as many districts are on spring break this week. For many of the sites, children do not need to be enrolled in the school or district where meals are being provided and they don't have to be part of the free or reduced lunch program.
- Updated
A historic house now for sale near the University of Arizona boasts “gorgeous architecture” and a “fabulous interior,” but there’s one major d…
- Updated
The Badgers' coach says he he was told he "lacked the judgment, responsibility and safety of the players." One of his fellow coaches calls the move "ridiculous."
- Updated
Much of the meal distribution will begin next Monday, March 23, as many districts are on spring break this week. For many of the sites, children do not need to be enrolled in the school or district where meals are being provided and they don't have to be part of the free or reduced lunch program.