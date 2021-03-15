Subscription ask: Local newsletter templates 2021

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
An updated list of Tucson, Arizona bars and restaurants that had to close their doors during COVID-19 restrictions. Plus, a few signs of better eating days ahead.
- Updated
A 61-year-old man lost control of his bike and hit a telephone pole on The Loop near 1700 West River Road on Sunday.
- Updated
Pima County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people ages 55 and older, as well as to frontline essential workers, with registration staring at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12.
- Updated
Tucson police is phasing out response to many non-emergencies such, welfare checks, panhandling complaints and requests for rides to rehab.
- Updated
Summmerhaven reported about 10 inches of snow, but Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, was closed early Saturday.
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Phoenix radio personalities think Wildcats should move on from Sean Miller
- Updated
The Star columnist checks in on Arizona's lack of relevancy the last three seasons under Sean Miller and recent comments from UA president Robert C. Robbins.
- Updated
Police said shooting happened when two men had a confrontation with another group nearby.
- Updated
Attorney David Bodney said the a lawsuit against Democratic Rep. Charlene Fernandez by Oro Valley GOP Rep. Mark Finchem and another lawmaker could end up publicly exposing more of their activities in connection with the Capitol riots.
- Updated
Outdoor and virtual shopping events and artisan markets around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Vail and Sahuarita this spring season through April.
- Updated
Also, Pima County's front-line essential workers who are aged 55 and older are asked to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the state's University of Arizona site.