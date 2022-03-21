Subscription ask: Solutions

Hi, readers!
As you may know, this newsletter is curated by the talented staff at the Arizona Daily Star — Southern Arizona’s largest news organization. This March, the Star turned 145 years old!
We — reporters, photojournalists, editors, producers — continue to work hard to bring you important news coverage that you can rely on every day. That includes: New restaurants opening up, what’s going on with the local housing market, plans to improve Tucson’s streets, everything you need to know about the UA’s basketball teams, solutions to community problems, and so much more.
We have more than 20 people in our newsroom who have more than two decades of journalism experience. Combined, that's more than 600 years of reporter experience and in-depth knowledge of the city we call home. No other Southern Arizona news organization has that depth — plus, that doesn’t count the tenures of the rest of our skilled team.
Today, we’re asking you to support local journalism and become a digital subscriber. You can sign up here for unlimited access to tucson.com and the Star’s e-newspaper, in addition to apps, e-edition archives dating back to 2007, and more perks.
If you’re already a subscriber, thank you. We can’t do this without you.
Many thanks,
The Arizona Daily Star team
Now back to the newsletter you love — you won’t see this message from us again!