15250 N. Oracle Road, #190
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for last several years, but was put on probation on July 7.
What the inspector saw: Lettuce, spinach, sliced tomatoes, pickles and peppers were stored at unsafe temperatures, showing a "pattern of noncompliance" because the same problem was identified in two other recent inspections; no food thermometer; employee handled dirty dishes, then put gloves over unwashed hands to make food; no signs over sinks reminding employees to wash hands; no test strips available to test sanitizing solution; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on July 18.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.