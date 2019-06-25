I entered the Army immediately after high school in 1969, served in Vietnam from 1970-71, and was honorably discharged upon returning to the states. Almost immediately I started post-secondary education at a local community college under the GI bill.
In those days the amount was something under $100 per month. So, like the rest of my fellow vets, we all had at least one, and often two or more part-time jobs while going through college to make ends meet. Since I was unsure of any major area, I foundered in the general studies curriculum with some time away from school for part- or full-time work as either a mechanic or truck driver.
Eventually I decided upon a major as a high school shop teacher and transitioned to a nearby University. After a year, I found wedded bliss and moved to a rural area in another state to complete my teacher studies at a small college, while receiving pay from the GI bill, always working additional jobs.
Because it had taken so long to work through these life decisions, I couldn't complete my degree in the allotted 36 months at 9 months/year. I appealed for an additional 9 months, which was granted, thereby finishing my degree with 48 months of GI bill support. At the end, I believe I was receiving around $170 monthly.
I'm unsure of what would have happened had it not been for the GI bill and doubt that I would ever had a successful career path as a high school auto mechanics teacher, which has suited me perfectly as a life-long career.
When we moved to Arizona, my family included a child. We desired to buy a home, but were stymied by costs that exceeded our income level. At the time,1979, Pima County offered first time home buyers a reduced rate program of 9 3/8%; compared to today's rates under 3%, and we thought we we're getting a bargain. We happily succeeded in qualifying for a mortgage, even though we didn't have a 10% down payment because of the home loan guarantee from the VA through the GI bill. We paid off our home years ago thanks to this original assistance, and now experience a reasonable retirement because we're mortgage free.
I stayed in the Army reserves, retired, and was called out of retirement for a year of duty in Afghanistan in 2008. This entitled me to another GI bill of the new variety, which I have yet to use.