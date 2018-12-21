A successful launch was reported. This was the first launch using the Saturn V rocket.
And who can blame Arizona newspapers for pointing out that an Arizonan was in charge of the mission?
From the Arizona Daily Star, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1968:
In Historic Moon Trek
ASTRONAUTS ON COURSE
Arizonan In Charge
By John Noble Wilford
1968 New York Times News Service
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. ─ The three daring astronauts of Apollo 8 soared through the black emptiness of space Saturday night on their way to man's first rendezvous with the moon.
Flying higher and faster than man has ever traveled, looking back on the receding earth as a greenish-blue sphere, the astronauts were told by ground controllers that they were on a true course for their planned orbit of the moon on Christmas Eve.
Col. Frank Borman of the Air Force, Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. of the Navy and Maj. William A. Anders of the Air Force set out from here at 7:51 a.m. (EST) on the fiery strength of the mammoth Saturn 5 rocket, the most powerful rocket ever launched.
The thunderous, earth-shaking launching was described as flawless. The three-stage rocket, rising out of billowing flames into the blue sky, slowly at first, then like a streaking comet, took 1 1/2 minutes to boost the astronauts into an orbit of the earth.
After they completed nearly two orbits to ensure that the spacecraft was working properly, the rocket's third stage, still attached to the spacecraft, was refired at 10:41 a.m. for about five minutes. This overcame the earth's gravitational grip and sent Apollo 8 toward the moon at an initial speed of 24,200 miles an hour.
It was the first time man had ever broken out of earth orbit and headed toward another body in the solar system.
"You're on your way," Christopher C. Kraft, director of flight operations, radioed from the Houston control center. "You're really on your way now."
"Roger, we look good here," replied Borman, the commander. (Borman is a former Tucsonan).
As planned, it will take the astronauts 66 hours to reach the moon's vicinity from earth orbit. They hope to slow and drop into an orbit of the moon, circling the ancient, crater-pocked satellite of the earth 10 times in 20 hours.
After photographing the moon from an altitude of 69 miles, testing spacecraft navigation and communications, the astronauts plan to head for home early Christmas morning. The splashdown is scheduled to take place in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27.
Lieut. Gen. Samuel C. Phillips, the Apollo program director, said at a post-launching news conference:
"I have every confidence that the mission will be a success."
Dr. Wernher von Braun, who headed development of the Saturn 5 rocket, said the flight would be recorded as "man's first step away from this abode to another heavenly body."
As such, Phillips added, Apollo 8 was "a tremendously important step in our progress toward a manned lunar landing which we hope and expect to carry out sometime next year."
When American astronauts do set foot on the moon it will be the dramatic climax of the $24 billion Apollo project, begun in 1961 by President Kennedy as a challenge to mobilize the nation's resources and develop a superior spacefaring capability.
Apollo 8 was considered an important forerunner of the lunar-landing flight because it demonstrated the power and reliability of the Saturn 5 rocket, which had never before launched men into space.
The flight also was expected to test communications and navigation systems at lunar distances and bring back close-up pictures of a potential landing site on the broad plain known as the Sea of Tranquility.
As Apollo 8 sped toward the moon, 40-year-old Borman manned the controls from his couch in the left side of the cabin. In the middle sat Lovell, also 40, whose primary duties are to navigate. On his right side was the 35-year-old Anders, who will handle most of the photographic chores.
Their crew compartment is a cone-shaped capsule 12 feet long and nearly 13 feet wide. The 12,392-pound capsule, called the command module, has an aluminum alloy inner structure encased by a brazed stainless steel heat shield coated with plastic.
Attached behind their command module was a service module, a 22-foot-long cylindrical compartment housing the electricity-producing fuel cells, oxygen supply and the 20,500-pound-thrust rocket the astronauts will depend on to get into and out of a lunar orbit.
About 30 minutes after the astronauts left earth orbit, the Saturn's third stage was separated from the spacecraft by the firing of explosive bolts. With it was also jettisoned a dummy lunar-landing craft carried along just for the weight.
After the separation, the astronauts carefully fired the spacecraft's small maneuvering rockets to increase the distance between them and the rocket to 3,000 feet. Then, on a command from the ground, the old rocket stage was boosted into what should be a wide solar orbit.
During these maneuvers, the astronauts turned their space craft so that they could see the earth they had just left. By this time they had already surpassed the previous altitude record of 850 miles set by Gemini II.
"We see the earth now," Borman reported. "It's almost a disc."
"We have a beautiful view of Florida now," Lovell interjected, "We can see the cape (Kennedy), just the point."
Lovell went on to give a brief travelogue: "At the same time, we can see Africa. West Africa is beautiful. I can also see Gibraltar at the same time I'm looking at Florida ... I can see Florida, Cuba, Central America, the whole northern half of South America. In fact, all the way down to Argentina and down through Chile."
At one point an impressed ground controller interrupted the astronauts: "Good grief, that must be quite a view." "Tell the people in Tierra del Fuego, at the tip of South America, to put on their raincoats, Borman said. "Looks like a storm out there."
By this time flight controllers had analyzed tracking data channeled into their computers through the 85-foot deep-dish antenna at Goldstone, Calif., one of three that will be following Apollo 8 to and from the moon.
The other antennas are located in Madrid, Spain, and Canberra, Australia.
The data indicated that the Saturn 5's aim had been so good that the spacecraft would require only a slight midcourse correction in its flight path. The astronauts were ordered later in the day to fire the main rocket engine for 2 to 3 seconds ─ a "tweaking burn," as the engineers call it.
As the spaceship drew further from earth, it gradually slowed. Because earth's gravity was still exerting a slight pull, the spacecraft's speed was expected to slacken to 10,000 miles an hour at a distance of 20,000 miles from earth and reach a minimum of about 2,700 miles an hour at a point about five-sixths of the way to the moon.
At the launching, the moon was 220,000 miles from earth, but by the time Apollo 8 arrives there the moon will move to a distance of 231,000 miles.
Approaching the moon the spacecraft will speed up to 5,600 miles an hour, being drawn in by the moon's gravity.
As the three space-age explorers settled down for their first sleep of the mission, the months of training and hours of tension leading up to their launching were far behind them.
Unlike the simple fishing port of Palos, from which Columbus set sail, the Apollo 8 astronauts embarked from a $1 billion moonport where the rocket assembly building covers eight acres, the control room is filled with banks of electronic computers and the steel-trussed launching tower stands 40 stories high.
But, ironically, their rocket has stood on a sandy finger of land a bare 100 miles across Florida from the place, near Tampa, where Jules Verne's three fictional heroes took off in a cannon-fired capsule for their imaginary flight around the moon a century ago.
Another history maker watched the launch, but stayed out of site of the public.
From the Star of the same date:
Away From VIP Crowd
'Lone Eagle' Watches Shyly
By John Barbour
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. (AP) ─ The tall, stark-white rocket held all their eyes. The loudspeaker paced out the words, "Sixty seconds and counting as we come up on a flight to the moon."
In a protected bunker, Charles A. Lindbergh 66, waited the long minute as he had through other shots, and kept his private thoughts of his own pioneer solo flight across the Atlantic 41 years ago.
Lindbergh, a frequent but shy observer of rocket shots, was allowed the seclusion of the bunker away from the other VIPs.
But Friday night he ventured briefly into the public eye.
Tall, lean, gray, balding at the temples, wearing a rumpled light gray suit, the man they called "The Lone Eagle," arrived at a dinner party late, his small dark-haired wife on his arm. He scanned the guests.
He recognized no one, and was unrecognized himself for several minutes before a woman guest realized who he was. She rushed over to shake his hand, and the concern left his face. He smiled.
At the same party were astronaut Wally Schirra, who flew the Apollo 7 mission, and astronaut Tom Stafford, slated to fly the Apollo 10 that may land men on the moon next summer.
Lindbergh spoke to the guests briefly of his own flight experiences, the importance of manned space flight, and the early days when he aided rocket pioneer Robert Goddard. But his remarks were made behind closed doors. The man who made up his mind in 1927 to fly the Atlantic alone in a single-engined plane, some 15 years ago had decided to pull out of the public arena, to refuse to "open the flood gates" of public inquiry and curiosity again.
After the dinner, in the privacy of night and the company of a friend, Charles Lindbergh made a late trip out to the moonport. He stood there at Pad 39A, looking up at Saturn 5 and the puny Apollo 8 spaceship above, bleached by the beams of a dozen searchlights.