Drive Nation won on sudden death putback by Drew Timme in third overtime. Free tip for his future defenders, he’s going to hit you with every pump fake and spin in the book and then out trash talk you. Effective style.— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) July 27, 2018
With only a 10-minute gap scheduled between most tournament games, there isn’t a lot of tolerance for those that are tied at the end of regulation. Many have just two-minute overtime periods, and Drew Timme found himself in an even tighter squeeze Friday.
A class of 2019 Arizona recruiting target from the Dallas area, Timme and his Drive Nation team were thrown into sudden death when its Friday afternoon game with Louisiana Supreme 17U was tied at 63-63. Three times, in fact.
On the fourth possession, Timme managed to drive inside for a layup to give Drive Nation a 65-63 win.
As satisfying as that might have seemed, Timme wasn’t a fan of the sudden death format.
“Heck, no,” Timme said. “It’s not fun at all.”