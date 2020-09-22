When Sue Emer was 6 or 7 years old, she’d find herself sitting in her mom’s art studio, painting beside her.
The duo would visit the Jersey Shore and do plein-air paintings and take art classes together.
But as Emer grew up, starting a career and family of her own, art took a backseat.
Shortly after her husband died, Emer lost her mom. She says she felt like she could no longer pick up a paint brush because she had no one to paint with.
And around 2017, Emer became connected with the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild.
“Finding the Guild was the most incredible thing for me,” says Emer, who is currently the Guild’s bookkeeper and recently led an effort to unveil the Guild’s new website. “It’s such a gathering of extremely talented men and women from all aspects of water-based painting and everybody is so helpful and wonderful, as far as encouraging you with your art.
