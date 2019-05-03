When Marcus Coleman was a freshman at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, he faced one of the biggest questions of his young life.
Track or baseball?
"I had to decide whether I was going to do football and track, or football and baseball,” said Coleman, the Sugar Skulls' first-year head coach. “I couldn’t do both so I picked and ended up running football and track.”
Coleman was thinking — and talking — about baseball this week, when the Sugar Skulls visited Hi Corbett Field for a charity event. Over eight days until May 26, a Sugar Skulls player will be paired with two UA players in the batter’s box. The trio will be scored based on where their hits land on the field.
Coleman won’t participate, but he's sure he'd hold his own on the diamond. Coleman was once nearly as good at baseball as he was in football — and he went on to play in the NFL.
“Half of the family said I was better at baseball than football and vice versa. Even my mom says I should’ve played baseball,” he said.
Coleman's Sugar Skulls are facing a crisis point. The team has lost four straight games, and — at 3-5 — is sitting in seventh place in the Indoor Football League. Only the top six teams qualify for the playoffs.
Tucson can inch closer to the postseason by beating San Diego on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.
“We’re polishing some things up and we’re taking this like we have to go on a run,” Tucson defensive back Micah Eugene Jr. said.
The Sugar Skulls have looked like winners in spurts. Four times in its last five game, Tucson has been leading or tied with its opponent in the second half.
Last week, the Sugar Skulls blew a 17-point lead in the second half and fell 61-58 to the Iowa Barnstormers. Iowa scored five fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a blocked field goal that was recovered in the end zone.
Tucson has given up 644 yards over its last two games.
“Not enough focus and paying attention to detail. We’re not watching enough film and we’re blowing coverages,” Eugene said.
The Sugar Skulls boast the top offense in the IFL, but quarterback has been turning the ball over too often.
Tucson’s four consecutive losses have all included either turnovers, blocked field goals or defensive secondary breakdowns that led to easy touchdowns.
“We’ve been making too many mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Coleman. “It’s not just one specific spot, it’s the team as a whole.
“You have to learn how to win. We have to teach these young men how to stay motivated. You relish the chance to face adversity. As the youngsters say, ‘You have to keep grinding through.’”
Tucson has beaten San Diego (1-7) twice already this season by a combined score of 116-75, but the Strike Force figure to look different on Saturday. Quarterback Jihad Vercher replaced starter Derrick Bernard three weeks ago..
“They’ve actually gotten better from the first two times we played against them,” said Coleman. “They look a lot better. They’re one of those teams where you can’t take them lightly because of their record. You still have to come out and ball, and they have the weapons to beat us.”
Now the question becomes, can the Sugar Skulls cross the finish line with a win?
“I told the guys, ‘If you play a complete a game and play complimentary football, we can play with anyone in this league let alone win,’” said Coleman. “We have to play 65 minutes. We no longer play 60 minutes, we play 65. That’s the mindset we’re playing with. We’re playing 65 minutes.”
Sweet nothings
• Kick returner Treydonte Hill is on the short-term injured reserve list. The Sugar Skulls added wide receiver and return specialist Jeremiah Harris to replace him. Harris was released by the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League before coming to Tucson. Tucson has also added defensive back Kasey Johnson to the roster.
• The Sugar Skulls went winless in the month of April. In March, Tucson opened its inaugural season with a 3-1 record.