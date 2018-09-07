Before Saturday’s game, Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin had only passed by Houston’s TDECU Stadium. It opened after he left the school.
In a sense, though, you could call it The House That Sumlin Built.
The university began looking at stadium options in early 2010, after the Cougars completed their second season under Sumlin. By the time he left in late 2011, he had the second-highest winning percentage (.673) in UH history. (Sumlin now ranks third, behind Tom Herman and Bill Meek.)
Before Sumlin makes his coaching debut at TDECU Stadium, which made its debut in 2014, here’s a quick look back at his four seasons at Houston:
2008
Record: 8-5, 6-2 Conference USA
Postseason: Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl (W, 34-28, vs. Air Force)
2009
Record: 10-4, 6-2 C-USA
Postseason: Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl (L, 47-20, vs. Air Force)
2010
Record: 5-7, 4-4 C-USA
Postseason: N/A
2011*
Record: 13-1, 8-0 C-USA
Postseason: TicketCity Bowl (W, 30-14, vs. Penn State)
(*-Sumlin left Houston in December 2011 and did not coach the Cougars in their bowl game)