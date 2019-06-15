UA head coach Kevin Sumlin, left, last week hired high school championship coach John Marinelli as an offensive analyst.

UA football coach Kevin Sumlin made an exemplary hire last week, exploring the country before hiring John Marinelli, 34, a two-time state championship coach at Greenwich High School in Connecticut, to be one of Arizona’s two offensive analysts. Marinelli is a big name in Connecticut, coaching Greenwich to a 25-1 record the last two seasons and winning two state titles as a prep QB in 2001 and 2002. His father, Lou Marinelli, is a Vern Friedli/Jeff Scurran-type legend in prep coaching in Connecticut, with 10 state titles, a so-called offensive guru whose son has carried on the legend. Marinelli essentially replaces Harold Goodwin as an Arizona offensive analyst; Goodwin is now the assistant head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.