UA football coach Kevin Sumlin made an exemplary hire last week, exploring the country before hiring John Marinelli, 34, a two-time state championship coach at Greenwich High School in Connecticut, to be one of Arizona’s two offensive analysts. Marinelli is a big name in Connecticut, coaching Greenwich to a 25-1 record the last two seasons and winning two state titles as a prep QB in 2001 and 2002. His father, Lou Marinelli, is a Vern Friedli/Jeff Scurran-type legend in prep coaching in Connecticut, with 10 state titles, a so-called offensive guru whose son has carried on the legend. Marinelli essentially replaces Harold Goodwin as an Arizona offensive analyst; Goodwin is now the assistant head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.