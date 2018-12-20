Arizona signed more players from Texas — eight — than any other state. That’s a radical departure from the previous regime.
Gunnell and Curry were teammates at St. Pius X High School in Houston, and both will enroll in January. Wolfe played at James Madison High School, also in Houston. They’re the three highest-rated players in Arizona’s class.
“Start with Gunnell,” Gorney said. “That’s exactly what (Noel) Mazzone (the offensive coordinator) wants and Sumlin envisions — a tall guy who can sit in the pocket and throw it around. That’s why they went so hard after him.
“Jalen Curry is a fantastic addition. He could have gone anywhere in the country.
“Wolfe was committed (to Texas A&M), then not committed. He was looking all over the place. Sometimes those kids land in a spot and embrace the situation.”
Sumlin credited his success in Teas to the relationships he built over 18 seasons as a coach at A&M, Houston and Oklahoma.
“You know a lot of people. You know a lot of coaches. You know a lot of families,” Sumlin said. “You develop a reputation where people can trust you and they know you, and they know you as more than just a coach.
“You can pick up the phone and call a guy … and they’ll tell you the truth. That’s part of the relationship-building process.”
Although it’s not true in every case, experts agree that Texans have a passion for football that is unmatched nationally. That love for the game translates into better practice habits and, in theory, better play.
“High school football is much more important there than in California, save for a few programs,” Gorney said. “That level of intensity is going to help. Sumlin can go back into Texas and get those kinds of players.
“A lot of them don’t care about facilities or uniforms. They care about getting on the field and destroying people.”