Former Arizona State football coach Darryl Rogers died last week. He was 83. He coached the Sun Devils from 1980-84, essentially the replacement for the legendary Frank Kush. Although Rogers started out well at ASU, going 7-4, 9-2 and 10-2, he ran into a rising star in coaching, Arizona’s Larry Smith, who knocked ASU out of the Rose Bowl in 1982 and then beat the Sun Devils in memorable rallies in 1983 and 1984. Rogers then left for the NFL, as Arizona went on an 8-0-1 run against ASU to end the Sun Devils’ 20-year domination of the series.