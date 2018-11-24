Arizona State coach Herm Edwards greets Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin after the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Arizona State rallied in the fourth quarter for a 41-40 win.

Several former Arizona Wildcats returned to Tucson to watch the Territorial Cup. Defensive back Robert Golden, an NFL free agent, appeared on the Pac-12 Networks pregame show. During warmups, Dick Tomey strutted on the field and chatted with Ricky Hunley, who sported a white pull-down Arizona jacket and a cardinal red bucket hat.

Another former Wildcat showed up to Saturday's game in Sun Devils colors. Antonio Pierce is Arizona State's first-year linebackers coach. Pierce's appearance in maroon and gold drew the ire of an Arizona fan wearing a No. 32 jersey.

“We gotta talk, man," the fan yelped at Pierce. "I just need a minute to say something to you." 

Pierce played at Arizona from 1999-2000- before signing with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Pierce turned his opportunity into a decade-long NFL career; he was inducted into the Arizona Stadium ring of honor after his playing days were over. Saturday marked Pierce's first Territorial Cup win as a player or coach; he went 0-2 against Arizona State as a Wildcat.