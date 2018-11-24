Several former Arizona Wildcats returned to Tucson to watch the Territorial Cup. Defensive back Robert Golden, an NFL free agent, appeared on the Pac-12 Networks pregame show. During warmups, Dick Tomey strutted on the field and chatted with Ricky Hunley, who sported a white pull-down Arizona jacket and a cardinal red bucket hat.
Another former Wildcat showed up to Saturday's game in Sun Devils colors. Antonio Pierce is Arizona State's first-year linebackers coach. Pierce's appearance in maroon and gold drew the ire of an Arizona fan wearing a No. 32 jersey.
“We gotta talk, man," the fan yelped at Pierce. "I just need a minute to say something to you."
Pierce played at Arizona from 1999-2000- before signing with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Pierce turned his opportunity into a decade-long NFL career; he was inducted into the Arizona Stadium ring of honor after his playing days were over. Saturday marked Pierce's first Territorial Cup win as a player or coach; he went 0-2 against Arizona State as a Wildcat.