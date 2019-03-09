It wasn't the ending Arizona hoped for in the final game of the regular season at McKale Center. Last year, UA cut down the nets to claim the Pac-12 regular season title. This year's finale? A 72-64 loss to rival Arizona State.
The Sun Devils finished the season with their first sweep over Arizona since 2008-09, when current NBA superstar James Harden played for ASU.
Remy Martin scored a game-high 27 points for ASU despite going 0 for 4 from 3-point range. He scored a career-high 31 points during the teams' last matchup in Tempe.
Arizona celebrated Senior Day and honored graduate transfers Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman following the game. Luther wrapped up his final game at Arizona with 12 points and three rebounds, while Coleman finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out with five minutes left.
The Wildcats locked up the No. 9 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will play No. 8 USC in the first round on Wednesday at noon.
Luther, Coleman and Miller spoke to the media following Saturday's loss. Here's what they had to say, including a clip of Miller getting emotional when addressing the seniors and the McKale crowd.