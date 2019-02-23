LOTTERY

Drawings for Saturday, Feb. 23

Pick 3

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Fantasy 5

05-09-21-24-41

(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

The Pick

01-09-13-15-20-42

(one, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

04-06-14-20-32

Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen, Power Play: two)

Lottery information: 325-9141

Online: www.arizonalottery.com