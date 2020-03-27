Sunday, March 26, 1911, front page: Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire

At ten minutes before five wayfarers on the street below saw the windows of the upper floors black with girls crowding to the sills. Then began a rain of human bodies, flattening out on the pavements below. The crowd shouted a vain appeal to them not to jump. Four fire alarms were sounded in fifteen minutes. Five girls came down so heavily that they crushed through the very streets to the vaults below. In a half hour after its start the fire had done its work and in an hour it was extinguished.

Although the building stands on a corner the only ways of escape were two freight elevators, two passenger elevators, two stairways, one interior fire escape and a light shaft. All were almost useless. Those who escaped climbed over roofs or fled before the crush and smoke cut them off.

Seven hundred hands, 500 of them women, employed by the shirtwaist company, sat in by rows of whirring machines and tables piled with flimsy cloth. The lint laden air filled with flames in a moment, catching the operators sitting and searing their lungs as they inhaled the flames. Nets stretched by the first fire company to arrive were soon gorged with bodies, weighted to a bursting point and bodies kept tumbling to the pavement through the broken meshes.