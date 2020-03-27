Sunday, March 26, 1911, front page: Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire

TERRIBLE LOSS OF LIFE IN A NEW YORK FIRE
Girl Employes of Shirtwaist Factory Excitedly Leap from Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Stories to Death.
HUNDRED AND FORTY-EIGHT ARE KNOWN DEAD
Heartrending Scenes Enacted by the Score ─ Owners of Establishment Escape Over Roofs ─ University Students Save 40 Girls.
NEW YORK, March 25. ─ One hundred and forty-eight persons, nine-tenths of them girls of the East Side, were crushed to death on pavements, smothered or burned to a crisp this afternoon in the worst fire since that of the steamer General Slocum in 1904. Nearly all were employed by the Triangle Shirtwaist Company on the eighth, ninth and tenth floors of Nr. 23 Washington place. A corner of the eighth floor was the point of origin of the fire, the cause being unknown. The three upper floors were the only ones swept. There was not an outside fire escape on the building. The partners in the firm, Isaac Harris and Max Blank escaped, carrying over an adjoining roof Blank's two young daughters and their governess. Fifty bodies were found on the ninth floor, sixty-three or more were crushed to death by jumping and over thirty clogged the elevator shafts. The loss of property was under $100,000.
At ten minutes before five wayfarers on the street below saw the windows of the upper floors black with girls crowding to the sills. Then began a rain of human bodies, flattening out on the pavements below. The crowd shouted a vain appeal to them not to jump. Four fire alarms were sounded in fifteen minutes. Five girls came down so heavily that they crushed through the very streets to the vaults below. In a half hour after its start the fire had done its work and in an hour it was extinguished.
Although the building stands on a corner the only ways of escape were two freight elevators, two passenger elevators, two stairways, one interior fire escape and a light shaft. All were almost useless. Those who escaped climbed over roofs or fled before the crush and smoke cut them off.
Seven hundred hands, 500 of them women, employed by the shirtwaist company, sat in by rows of whirring machines and tables piled with flimsy cloth. The lint laden air filled with flames in a moment, catching the operators sitting and searing their lungs as they inhaled the flames. Nets stretched by the first fire company to arrive were soon gorged with bodies, weighted to a bursting point and bodies kept tumbling to the pavement through the broken meshes.
Five minutes before quitting time the first breath of flame curled over the edge of a pile of skirting on the eighth floor. From an office building across the street several men saw a girl throw up a window. Behind her they saw a curtain of yellow flame. She climbed to the sill, stood as a black outline against the light, then went whirling downward through the woven wire and glass of a canopy to the flagging below. Others flashed through the air like rockets. It was 85 feet to the ground from the eighth and 110 from the top floor. The crackle of the flames drowned their cries.
One young girl hung for three minutes by her finger tips and then a tongue of flame licked them. She dropped into the fire net. Two women fell at the same moment, the strand parted and three more were added to the death roll. Six girls crawled to a swinging wire spanning the street and seized it simultaneously, It snapped like a rotted whipcord and they crashed a hundred feet to their deaths. One girl dropped to a tarpaulin held by three men, tore it from their grasp when she struck and every bone was broken in her body. Such instances were numerous. A man and woman embraced and kissed, he hurled her down, then jumped. Both are dead.
A man armed with a club held back frantic girls at one of the elevators. Thirty were admitted at a time and taken down as fast as possible. The tenth floor of an adjoining building is the law department of New York University. Students found ladders and rescued forty girls off the roof. Hyman Mazcher, a cutter, slid down an elevator cable ten stories and was found alive at the bottom up to his armpits in water. A hundred mounted policemen had to charge the crowd of tens of thousands repeatedly.
