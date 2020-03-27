Sunday, March 21, 1965, front page: Truman deploys troops to protect Civil Rights march

President Johnson Deploys Army Of 4,000 To Guard Selma-Montgomery March

Unwelcome Job Shouldered By Chief Executive

The President followed his muster of National Guard and regular forces at a news conference here with a tongue lashing of Alabama's Gov. George C. Wallace. He read a message he sent to the governor, which was almost without parallel in its harshness between a President and the chief executive of a state.

"On the basis of your public statements and your discussions with me," the President told the governor, "I thought that you felt strongly about this and had indicated you would take all necessary action in this regard. I was surprised therefore when in your telegram of Thursday you requested federal assistance in the performance of such fundamental duties. Even more surprising was your telegram of yesterday stating that both you and the Alabama Legislature, because of monetary considerations, believed that the state is unable to protect American citizens and to maintain peace and order in a responsible manner without federal forces."