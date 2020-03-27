Sunday, March 21, 1965, front page: Truman deploys troops to protect Civil Rights march

President Johnson Deploys Army Of 4,000 To Guard Selma-Montgomery March
Unwelcome Job Shouldered By Chief Executive
By Fendall W. Yerxa
© 1965 New York Times News Service
JOHNSON CITY, Tex. ─ President Johnson moved swiftly Saturday in the pre-dawn hours traditionally reserved for military strokes, and called up nearly 4,000 troops for security duty in Alabama's racial strife.
The President followed his muster of National Guard and regular forces at a news conference here with a tongue lashing of Alabama's Gov. George C. Wallace. He read a message he sent to the governor, which was almost without parallel in its harshness between a President and the chief executive of a state.
He pointed out that responsibility for law and order properly rests with state and local governments.
"On the basis of your public statements and your discussions with me," the President told the governor, "I thought that you felt strongly about this and had indicated you would take all necessary action in this regard. I was surprised therefore when in your telegram of Thursday you requested federal assistance in the performance of such fundamental duties. Even more surprising was your telegram of yesterday stating that both you and the Alabama Legislature, because of monetary considerations, believed that the state is unable to protect American citizens and to maintain peace and order in a responsible manner without federal forces."
Subdued Wallace Offers No Comment, Only Refreshments
By Ben A. Franklin
© 1965 New York Times News Service
MONTGOMERY, Ala. ─ Gov. George C. Wallace, in an unusually subdued mood, declined to comment on President Johnson's implied criticism of the segregationist governor's refusal to use his state powers to police Sunday's Selma-to-Montgomery freedom march.
Apparently chastened by the President's words, the governor, long an ardent spokesman for states' rights and state responsibility for local police protection and other services, emerged from his office in the Capitol here Saturday about an hour after Johnson's televised news conference in Texas.
Smiling wanly, he fielded a flurry of newsmen's questions with one reply. His answers ─ and they were really non-answers ─ were variations of "we're mighty glad you-all are here."
A newsman asked the governor:
"Governor, President Johnson has suggested that we should ask you what were your real motives in refusing to call out the Alabama National Guard. Is the State of Alabama really too poor to pay the Guardsmen, or what was the real reason?"
"You folks can say I'm mighty glad you are here," the governor repeated, chewing on the burnt stub of a cigar. "We'll even feed you if you stick around."
Finally, after persistent questioning, the governor said: "We don't have anything more to say at this time." He hesitated at least half a minute before acknowledging that he had viewed President Johnson's news conference on television in his office. Then he vanished from the anteroom into an inner office.
The governor's aides have said, in advance of the scheduled arrival outside the Capitol on Thursday of the Freedom Marchers, that Wallace "probably will be in Michigan, or somewhere, delivering a speech, or something" when the marchers reach Montgomery.
