Sunday, May 22, 1932, front page: Earhart crosses the Atlantic

Flying on the Fifth anniversary of the successful conclusion of Colonel Charles A. Lindbergh's New York-Paris hop, she put her name just under his on the roll of transatlantic honors, for Colonel Lindbergh is the only other person in the world who has made a solo transatlantic flight.

It was 1:45 p. m. (7:45 a. m., EST) when her almost fuelless ship came to rest in Mr. Gallagher's field. Mr. Gallagher offered her tea but she was in too much of a hurry to take it. So he motored her to Londonderry, five miles away, and there she put in a transatlantic call.

"I did it!" she exultantly told her husband, George Palmer Putnam, publisher, who was waiting anxiously in New York for news of her.

Flies 14 hours

Mrs. Putnam made approximately 2,000 miles in 14 hours and 54 minutes, giving her the best time record of any of the transatlantic fliers. She was headed for Paris when she took off from Harbor Grace, but she encountered too much trouble to make it possible to go any further ─ almost too much to get to Ireland.

"Almost four hours after leaving Newfoundland," she said, "I noticed flames from the exhaust, and became very uneasy. But it would have taken four hours to get back and I thought it safer to go ahead.