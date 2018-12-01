On the day No. 5 Arizona played at No. 15 UConn 18 years ago, both programs were certifiable Final Four programs used to the spotlight of big-time nonconference games. A lot of that has changed; now it’s uncommon for top 25-type programs to play home-and-home series.
More surprising, both Arizona and UConn are struggling to get back into the polls.
But according to the Hartford Courant, Sunday’s game has restored interest in a foundering UConn program.
“(It) is expected to be a sellout and a first experience for many of the Huskies,” the Courant reported. “The big building, 15,000-plus, all UConn fans and coming expecting to win. All signs point to a signature game for this season, in which the Huskies will need to whip themselves into frenzy on defense and offense. We’ll find out if the Huskies are ready, and how much they are improved. A win could get them in the rankings.”
Even during this transition season, Arizona should expect to get its opponent’s best shot.