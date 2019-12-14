History: Before this inspection, good and excellent ratings since 2007 except for a probationary rating followed by a pass in September 2016.
What the inspector saw: Food stored at unsafe cold temperatures in reach-in and walk-in refrigerator units; rusted shelving unit holding clean utensils; observed foods stored beyond discard date and others with no discard date; sausages stored at unsafe temperatures; cloths held in a bucket of water with no sanitizer, hole in three-compartment sink in dishwashing area.
Follow-up: Failed a second inspection Nov. 1 and passed a third inspection Nov. 4.
Comments: The owner said it took a while to get the walk-in cooler adjusted, but it is working fine now.