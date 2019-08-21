Where: 3870 S. Quartz Street, Gilbert
What to expect: The Blue Devils will have a familiar face on the sidelines after the school hired alumnus Glenn Posey as their new head coach. He replaces Roy Lopez, who went 8-12 in two season. Posey, who was previously the head coach at Sunnyside from 2011-15, has his work cut out for him. Sunnyside hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015. Friday is a chance to see how much the Blue Devils have improved since last season. Campo Verde won 37-0 when the teams met then; expect a closer matchup this time. Still, Campo Verde will secure a 35-14 victory at home.