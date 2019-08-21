Sunnyside head coach Glenn Posey pleads with officials during the second quarter of the Sunnyside vs. Salpointe high school football game Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, at Salpointe High School in Tucson, Ariz. Salpointe won 46-0. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Where: 3870 S. Quartz Street, Gilbert

What to expect: The Blue Devils will have a familiar face on the sidelines after the school hired alumnus Glenn Posey as their new head coach. He replaces Roy Lopez, who went 8-12 in two season. Posey, who was previously the head coach at Sunnyside from 2011-15, has his work cut out for him. Sunnyside hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015. Friday is a chance to see how much the Blue Devils have improved since last season. Campo Verde won 37-0 when the teams met then; expect a closer matchup this time. Still, Campo Verde will secure a 35-14 victory at home.