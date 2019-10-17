Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: Sunnyside senior running back Martin Arvizu rushed 14 times for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 21-10 win over Nogales last week, and the Blue Devils snapped a three-game losing streak. Ironwood Ridge is licking itsis chops, though: Sunnyside surrendered 303 rushing yards to Cienega two weeks ago; the week before that, Sahuaro gained 212. The Nighthawks have star running back Brandon Barrios, who is second in Southern Arizona with 979 rushing yards. Barrios runs wild and the Nighthawks soar to a 34-13 victory.